The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following our week of record-breaking temperatures, October reality is setting in as temperatures drop closer to seasonal levels.

Much cooler and breezy again Friday. Clouds will increase as our next disturbance rolls in from the northwest. Winds will be 15 to 25 miles per hour from the west, then northwest later in the day. High temperatures tumble to the middle and upper 50s!

As clouds thicken up, RAIN CHANCES increase. Although radar may show an isolated shower around mid day, the best rain chances will be for the afternoon and evening with the earliest rain chances starting up north first.

Tonight, some hit/miss showers in the evening will fade away to a clearing overnight sky. Bundle up if you are heading outside to Friday night football! Breezy and cool conditions in the 40s early in the night, then around 40 degrees for a low. Areas across the north and in central Wisconsin to the west could see overnight lows in the mid and upper 30s!

Breezy and cool again Saturday, but the nice thing will be most of the area will see sunshine that goes over to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high is 56 degrees. Lake effect clouds and rain could be produced from the Great Lakes — that means communities in Door County, and near the UP of Michigan could see stray light rain showers. Frost Advisories may be issued for some counties at night with lows in the 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy and cool again, some isolated showers are possible. The high is 54 degrees. Once again, Frost Advisories may be issued for some counties at night with lows in the 30s.