From Storm Team 5….

Looking nice Monday night as it won’t be as cold. Clouds arriving late will keep temps from rapidly falling, settling down to the mid and upper 40s. Expect a frost-free night.

Tuesday will have a mixture of cloud cover and sunshine. It will be another warm early October day in the lower 70s.

Wednesday brings more clouds with a storm system inching closer to us. Highs will still be in the 70s, but not for much longer.

Thursday will be a day where spotty showers and strong northerly wind begins to bring in some big changes around here. Highs will be in the 50s but falling through the day.

Friday will be the coldest day of our fall so far with highs barely making 50 degrees.