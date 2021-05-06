Off/on rain chances, and chilly days ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Morning rain in southern sections will be exiting early, leaving a mix of sun and clouds during the day Thursday. A weak clip of energy may set up a few pop-up showers during the daytime – with the highest chance for a brief, light shower or sprinkle in the afternoon. The high today gets to about 58 degrees, and 50 by the lake.

After midnight tonight, more spotty showers will cruise through our side of the state. This will be mostly rain as overnight lows drop to 39 degrees, however, the far north will fall to 33 degrees where there will be a little morning frost and possibly some wet snow mixing with the rain.

Cool and breezy on Friday with a high of 52 degrees! Lingering energy from tonight’s rain will bring a chance for a more hit/miss pop-up showers.

Saturday is looking dry as rain dodges us to the south. A mix of sun and clouds and 57 degrees on the warmest weekend day.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly for mom, with a high of 53 degrees. A small chance for light rain is there, but most should stay dry.