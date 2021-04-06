On and off rain chances continue the rest of the week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact parts of the area this evening and into the early overnight. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do could see a few downpours and frequent lighting with the stronger storms. Some small hail will be possible as well. The rest of the night will bring mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s for lows.

We start Wednesday on a dry note under a partly sunny sky. It’ll be another warm day with temperatures well into the 70s west of the Fox Valley. Those temperatures will be cooler right along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Look for a few isolated showers and storms late in the day.

Cloudy skies with on and off rain showers will continue the rest of the week. High temperatures will start to cool as well with lower 60s on Thursday followed by upper 50s Friday.

The weekend will bring temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s with more scattered rain showers both days. It will not be raining the whole time, but if you do have outdoor plans prepare for the chance for some wet weather.

We start next week with temperatures in the upper 50s before retuning closer to average by Tuesday.

