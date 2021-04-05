On and off rain chances take us through the rest of the week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front gradually moving northward through the area tonight will keep winds out of the south and the mild temperatures holding strong. We’ll be watching for a few isolated showers and storms later tonight as lows stay in the 50s for many locations. The best chance for rain tonight will be north of Green Bay. By early Tuesday morning, a few more scattered showers or storms may rumble through southern locations.

Highs on Tuesday will be well above average with many areas reaching the 70s once again. Skies will be partly sunny with more spotty rain chances for the afternoon and evening.

On and off rain chances will stick around the rest of the work week. This rain is much needed across northeast Wisconsin as many areas are over an inch below for precipitation so far this year. Over the next seven days most of the region will receive upwards of an inch of rainfall. Temperatures will trend a little cooler late in the week and for the weekend, but remain above average. Rain showers should start to taper as we wrap up the weekend.