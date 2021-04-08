On and off rain remains in place, fog potential along lakeshore

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Period of rain will continue into tonight. Most of the rain will be light with a potential for a rumble of thunder. When not seeing light rain, expect clouds for tonight. Patchy fog has the potential to form especially along the lakeshore. Low temperatures back into the 40s.

The occluded low pressure system to our west finally starts to move northward for tomorrow. However, spotty rain showers will be with Northeast Wisconsin once again. Highs will get into the mid 50s.

A break in the on and off showers is possible on Saturday. Late on another low pressure system will to our south potentially brining rain overnight into Sunday.

By the middle of next week temperatures will be cooler in the low 50s.

