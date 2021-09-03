On/off light rain showers continue

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A weak low pressure system and cold front continue to bring light rain showers to the region. These are not torrential downpours, but they will be on again off again all night. Low temperatures near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: That weakening cold front becomes more of a wind shift line as it crosses Wisconsin. This means light rain showers in the morning, potentially into the early afternoon. By the evening, Northeast Wisconsin should begin to dry out with some sun possible late in the day. High temperatures just around 70 degrees.

Precipitation totals from Friday night into Saturday will not be large. Most of us likely just picking 0.10″ – 0.25″ of rain.

Rest of Labor Day Weekend / Next Week: The sunshine will be back for Sunday, with the small chance of a pop up storm in the afternoon. Labor Day will be gorgeous with plenty of sun follow by a rain chance on Tuesday. Almost every day in the forecasting period will be in the 70s for high temperatures.