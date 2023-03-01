The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are in a Winter Weather Advisory from now until midnight up north, including Langlade and Forest counties. The main reason for this is slippery road conditions and possible reduced visibility.

Cloudy skies remain with a chance for on/off mixed showers continuing into this evening as well as into the overnight hours. These shows will be very light and not accumulate to much. Areas south of Green Bay will see total snowfall amounts of less than an inch, whereas Green Bay and north could total anywhere from 1-3″.

We will dry out into tomorrow, with increasing cloud cover into the afternoon hours.

Friday we start off dry and cloudy. Cloud cover will decrease into the afternoon, and by the evening, there is a chance for snow showers to lightly hit us. Most models at this time are showing Friday’s system tracking much further south than Green Bay. I think if anything, this system MIGHT clip our S/E counties. Can’t rule out a few flurries here in Green Bay, but overall I think this should not be an impactful storm for our area.

We dry out late Friday and are looking at a calm and mild weekend ahead.