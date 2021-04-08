On/off rain for the next few days

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather is making a turn for the cooler and wetter. Many start Thursday dry, but showers will shift in from the south and bring off/on rain from the late morning into the afternoon. Some grumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not going to be an issue. If it’s not raining, it will be cloudy and breezy with temps falling from yesterday. The high is 65 degrees.

This evening and tonight, more spotty showers will cruise through bringing rain at times. Lows only drop to 48 degrees.

Cooler yet on Friday with periods of rain showers likely. The high is 57 degrees. Rain will start to move out of the state at night.

Some dry time builds into the weekend on Saturday with partly sunny skies, but another system will be moving back in to Wisconsin that will bring additional showers at night. The high is 59 degrees.

Scattered showers may be out and about for Sunday with an afternoon temp of 59 degrees.

