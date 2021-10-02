On/off rain on Sunday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few stray showers possible south, otherwise clouds with an approaching low-pressure system. Areas of fog will develop in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

Tomorrow: On and off light rain showers will continue for Northeast Wisconsin. Similar to Saturday, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies when not getting any rain. High temperatures will be cooler near 70.

Next Week: Mostly clouds skies to start the work week, but then sunshine for a good portion of the week. Temperatures right near 70 degrees will settle in. The next rain chance does not come until Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere

Band of the Week: Xavier

More Weather