On/off rain on Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few stray showers possible south, otherwise clouds with an approaching low-pressure system. Areas of fog will develop in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

Tomorrow: On and off light rain showers will continue for Northeast Wisconsin. Similar to Saturday, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies when not getting any rain. High temperatures will be cooler near 70.

Next Week: Mostly clouds skies to start the work week, but then sunshine for a good portion of the week. Temperatures right near 70 degrees will settle in. The next rain chance does not come until Friday.