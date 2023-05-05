The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad Friday night! An area of low pressure to our southwest with a stationary front attached provides lots of spotty showers and cloud cover to the entire Midwest for this weekend. We can expect spotty rain showers primarily north of Green Bay the rest of this evening and through tonight.

A nice east/southeasterly wind keeps us pulling warm air in, so while we only hit 57 as a high today in Green Bay, overnight temps stay in the mid-50s, and we only bottom out at 50 degrees, so very mild air tonight!

Rain becomes a little heavier into the overnight hours and then we begin your Saturday with showers, again, primarily north of Green Bay. Expect cloudy skies with on/off showers all day long tomorrow, so this is by no means a wash out! From tonight through tomorrow night we only accumulate about a tenth of an inch of rain accumulation here in Green Bay. High temps tomorrow sit around 63 degrees.

Heavy rain showers and thunder move in Saturday night through early Sunday, but after around 7am, we are just sitting with on/off showers again throughout the entire day…so really not too bad. Plus, temps will be in the mid-70s Sunday, so by no means is this weekend a bad one.

Rain and thunder return into the forecast overnight Sunday before scattered showers throughout the day Monday.