The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads are quite slippery Thursday morning from last night’s snow. We’ll have this light snow in the morning, then it will drop to southern sections and end in the afternoon. Temperatures drop a little bit from the start of the day to the middle 20s for the PM hours. An inch or less of snow is anticipated from this departing system.

Tonight will be quiet and chillier. Mostly cloudy and 14 degrees.

Tomorrow brings another snow chance! A fast-moving clipper from Canada will bring gusty winds and drop snow around and after 7am until the early afternoon. Accumulations will be small again with a range of 0.5″ to 1.5″. The high is 30 degrees. The winds could get up to around 35 miles per hour.

Saturday will be much colder with another snow chance! This snow chance will mainly hit south of Appleton and into southern Wisconsin by Madison/Milwaukee. The highs drop to the teens – around 17 degrees for Green Bay.

Cold on Sunday with partly sunny skies, maybe a lingering flurry. The chance for snow is very low. The high is 14 degrees.