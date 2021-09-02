One last dry day, then holiday weekend showers arrive

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

One more day where we can bring in a dry forecast before the next shot at rain. Thursday starts with some morning sun with increasing clouds arriving from the west as the day wears on. It’s going to be similar to yesterday with temps as high get to the middle 70s, with low 70s by the lake. Winds should stay around 5 miles per hour or less.

Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies. It won’t be quite as cool as those clouds hold temps up to 57 degrees, low 60s by the lake overnight.

Mostly cloudy into Friday as rain works in from the west. Spotty light showers will be possible from the late morning into the night. The high is 72 degrees.

Saturday will have a shot at some spotty showers again, but not a complete wash. Dry weather will try to work in again by the afternoon and evening. The high is 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy and breezy on Sunday with a high of 75 degrees. There may be some stray showers up north only.