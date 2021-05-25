One last warm, muggy day – few strong thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

One last warm and humid, summer-like day for us as temperatures get back to the 80s – even warm by the lake! During the daytime Tuesday, some isolated showers or t-storms may form, but there will be plenty of dry time and some sunshine working through the clouds. That sun along with a windy SW breeze takes high temps back to the 80s and even warm by the lake! Winds will go from 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Any storms that form during the afternoon and evening have the chance to produce damaging winds and large hail. Isolated tornado spin ups are also not out of the question, but it’s the lowest threat of them all.

Tonight has the opportunity to bring a better chance for scattered thunderstorms. Some of these storm could be strong to severe when they line up and swing through between 6pm and midnight. Rain and clouds go away after that leaving a low temp of 63 degrees.

Tomorrow takes away the big heat and humidity as plenty of sunshine builds back into the forecast. Highs will only reach the lower and middle 70s and winds shift to the northwest.