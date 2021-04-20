One more chilly day, then feeling like spring again

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a few flurries. Lows will cool into the 20s with an east wind.

Wednesday: Skies will turn mostly cloudy throughout the day. Scattered showers or a flurry is possible with highs in the low to middle 40s.

Warmer air returns Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have more cloud cover to end the week with a small chance for a rain shower and highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will bring a better chance for light rain with highs in the middle 50s before slightly cooler air, but more sunshine returns Sunday. Temperatures will continue to rise early next week with another chance for rain showers on Monday.