One more chilly day, then feeling like spring again

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a few flurries. Lows will cool into the 20s with an east wind.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Wednesday: Skies will turn mostly cloudy throughout the day. Scattered showers or a flurry is possible with highs in the low to middle 40s.

Warmer air returns Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have more cloud cover to end the week with a small chance for a rain shower and highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will bring a better chance for light rain with highs in the middle 50s before slightly cooler air, but more sunshine returns Sunday. Temperatures will continue to rise early next week with another chance for rain showers on Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins

More Weather