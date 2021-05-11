One more cool spring day before a warmer forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure moving in Tuesday, and it’s the start of a changing weather pattern. It’s a chilly morning with lots of sun, followed by more puffy clouds in the afternoon with a high in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Very low 50s by the lake.

Tonight will be the last frosty night this week! Clear skies are expected after sunset and that will be the same overnight. Light winds assist temps dropping to the lower 30s by tomorrow morning so you’ll want to take care of any sensitive plants.

Lots of sunshine moving in tomorrow with a high of 64 degrees. Winds light and variable.

Still mostly sunny into Thursday – and this will be our next run at 70 degrees.