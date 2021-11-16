One more day of 40s this week before chilly air returns

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night with a chance for a few light rain showers after midnight. Lows will hold steady in the 40s with a south wind.

Wednesday: A cold front moving through will bring a small rain chance early in the day, but by the afternoon we’ll be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

A flurry or two is possible Thursday with much cooler air returning to the state. We should see a little more sunshine Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s. The weekend will start out dry before our next system brings a chance for a rainy mix on Sunday. As the system departs a few snow showers will be possible on a gusty north wind Monday with temperatures near 40.