One more day of 40s this week before chilly air returns

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night with a chance for a few light rain showers after midnight. Lows will hold steady in the 40s with a south wind.

Wednesday: A cold front moving through will bring a small rain chance early in the day, but by the afternoon we’ll be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

A flurry or two is possible Thursday with much cooler air returning to the state. We should see a little more sunshine Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s. The weekend will start out dry before our next system brings a chance for a rainy mix on Sunday. As the system departs a few snow showers will be possible on a gusty north wind Monday with temperatures near 40.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville

Menasha misses return trip to state in gritty loss to Rice Lake

Appleton North falls short of state as Franklin rallies again

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

More Weather