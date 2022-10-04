The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure remains in the forecast for tonight, keeping us dry. Increasing clouds enter overnight tonight, and will continue throughout your Wednesday. Southerly winds keep us with low 70s, above average temps for tomorrow.

Tomorrow night, a cold front moves in and drops temps dramatically back into the 50s for the rest of the work week. Rain pushes through Wednesday night into Thursday along the cold front as well.

The weekend is shaping up to be dry, but a bit cooler.