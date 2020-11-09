One more day of near record-setting warmth

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a historic stretch of temperatures for us which continues only for one more day. Morning temps on Monday start in the 60s and will not struggle to reach the lower and middle 70s by the afternoon. It will be cooler by the lake with a south wind from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Skies will have some pops of sun mixing with clouds.

Tonight will be breezy, and there will be at least a chance for a few sprinkles again as a cold front moves in closer from the west. That front eventually brings steady rain overnight into Tuesday morning. The low is 58 degrees.

Tomorrow, the combination of a cold front and low pressure center moving by bring a high likelihood of rain. The result will be scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms from the morning into the evening. Rain totals could be anywhere from 1″ to 3″ by the end of the day. The high is 61 degrees while those temps mainly hold steady or drop throughout the day.

