The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s not feeling like October weather just yet, but it will get here later this week. In the meantime, plan for another shorts day as temperatures climb to near record setting levels.

Tuesday brings sunshine and high clouds, along with a breezier south wind from 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures rise to the mid 80s again, and if Green Bay achieves 86 degrees or higher, it could tie or break a record from 2005.

Warm and breezy weather continues tonight. Clouds will also thicken up ahead of a cold front, and that will keep temperatures up overnight. The low will make it feel like a summer night, only bottoming out around 68 degrees!

Some rain may briefly form on Wednesday. The window for rain could happen anytime between mid-morning to early afternoon. Severe weather is not likely, just plain old rain or, at most, some thunder. Windy conditions will be around with SSW winds from 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will also drop a bit to 77 degrees.

Partly sunny on Thursday with a high of 73 degrees. There is a rain chance, but it will primarily be north/west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities in the afternoon.