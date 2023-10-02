The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Unreal that it is October and it has been another day with record breaking heat. Green Bay hit 87 degrees this afternoon which broke the now old record of 84 degrees set back in 1891/1971.

This is all thanks to a southwesterly wind! A bit of a breeze this morning out of the southwest allowed us to pull in that well above average air again for today.

Winds the rest of this evening will be more out of the south, which will still usher in warmer air, but tomorrow’s high may just be a couple of degrees cooler than today.

I think tomorrow afternoon we will top out around 84 degrees which will be close to record breaking heat again. The current record in GB is 86 degrees set back in 2005.

After tomorrow, we will be on a gradual decline in temps with the coolest days of this next week on Friday/Saturday with highs only in the 50s. By Sunday, temps will slowly increase back into the 60s through the middle of next week.