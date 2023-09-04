The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Well the unofficial end to summer today certainly felt like the middle of it. The heat and humidity was on, and we hit a high temp that broke our current record here in Green Bay.

High pressure to our southeast kept out winds out of the south which has allowed for that warmer air to continue to build in. We have an incredibly unseasonably warm night ahead with a low only dropping to around 73 degrees.

This southerly breeze keeps us hot again for the first day of school tomorrow! Our high temp in Green Bay should top out at 90 degrees which could potentially beat our current record of 92 degrees back in 2007.