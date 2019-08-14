One more day of showers and fall-like temps

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

A quick batch of downpours early this morning depositing some rain across the southern sections of the area. The rain will taper off in intensity early on.

For Wednesday, the chance for a few isolated showers south of Green Bay will be possible, especially for the morning. Otherwise we will see partly sunny skies – the best chance for sun up north. Northeast winds will be around again from 10 to 15 miles per hour, and that will keep temps cool again in the low to mid 70s.

Chances for isolated showers are low for tonight, but not completely ruled out. Partly cloudy skies out again, as well as a fall-like chill to the air. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s.

Thursday should round out to be a dry day, in fact, more sunshine will return. Temperatures should also warm up a bit as we top out around 77 degrees.

A cold front Friday brings another CHANCE for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures should be seasonal around 78 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will also offer the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, but it does not appear to be a wash out weekend as of right now. You’ll feel a little humidity back with afternoon highs around 80 both days.

Monday begins a nice stretch of weather with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Our highs early next week return to the the low 80s.