One more mild day before rain & chilly air returns

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low to middle 40s for most of the area. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Other than a few high level clouds passing through, we’ll have lots of sunshine with temperatures reaching for the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Our next weather system will bring rain showers to the area on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 60s. The rain will taper through the morning on Thursday before clouds gradually break apart late in the day. It’ll be a cool and blustery afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. A few sprinkles are possible to the north on Friday with a good amount of cloud cover and lower 50s through the weekend.