One more muggy day before some relief from the humidity

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

One more warm and muggy day before some relief moves in. Some patchy Wednesday morning ground fog burns off early with sunshine, and then it will just be a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. That’s when highs will enter the lower and middle 80s – even warm by the lake. A weak disturbance will set off a couple pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

After the isolated evening storm chance, skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 61 degrees.

It will be a nice day Thursday with lots of sunshine. The big story will be the slow drop in humidity and cooler temperatures as the high hits 75 degrees. A couple computer models are hinting at another pop-up t-storm, but we will keep it out of the forecast for now.

