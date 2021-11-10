One more pleasant day before the rain and wind arrives

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Much chillier than previous mornings and Wednesday gets going. Filtered sunshine as clouds thicken up during the day, but we are not expecting any daytime rain. The highs will get to the lower and middle 50s this afternoon. E/SE winds from 5 to 10 mph.

Winds will pick up this evening and overnight, followed by a chance for scattered rain showers late tonight. With those clouds overhead, temperatures will be much warmer tonight with a low of 47 degrees.

Veteran’s Day will be more unpleasant for with a high likelihood of wind and rain. Everyone will see rain through the mid to late morning into the afternoon. Even during the evening, there could be some isolated areas of light rain, possibly some wet snow mixing into the far northwest corner of our viewing area. The high is 53 degrees.

