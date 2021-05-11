One more round of frost tonight, then a nice stretch of 60s

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for the area until 8:00 AM Wednesday morning. Temperatures will become cold enough to do damage to sensitive vegetation.

Tonight: Clearing skies and a light wind will lead to another chilly night. Lows will be in the 20s north with middle 30s to the south.

Wednesday: High pressure centered over the state later this week will bring us abundant sunshine. Temperatures will start to rise as well with many areas away from the water in the low to middle 60s.

A tranquil stretch of weather will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs holding steady in the mid to upper 60s. A rain chance does arrive Sunday night and into Monday with mainly cloudy skies early next week.

