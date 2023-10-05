The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

One more day with warmer-than-normal conditions, then reality will strike with sweater weather into the weekend.

50s in the morning, and lower 70s in the afternoon for Thursday. Morning sun will transition over to some cloud cover this afternoon as a cold front rolls in. That front could also drop some isolated pm showers, but the rain chance is not likely. The breeze from the SW will also pick up around 10 to 25 miles per hour during the second half of the day.

After the front passes, tonight will be mostly clear and cool. Low temperatures will be right where they should be for early October, dropping to the mid 40s.

Friday will bring a better rain chance. Skies become mostly cloudy, plus it will be breezy and cool with a high of 56 degrees. Rain showers will become scattered around the area in the afternoon and evening, starting up north first. The rain could impact the Friday night football games.

Saturday and Sunday will be very similar days. A mix of sun and clouds with some stray showers over the far north, and possibly Door County. Those are lake effect showers from the Bay of Green Bay and Lake Superior. Both days will be around 55 degrees.