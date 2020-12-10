One more warm day before some changes

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

One more warm December day for us! We’ll get some sunshine back for Thursday, but this time it will mix with a few more clouds in the sky. High temps again get to the upper 40s with some low 50s.

Clouds roll in tonight but it will remain dry. Temps are also mild as lows only go to 34 degrees.

Some changes comes back for us on Friday as temperatures cool off. Winds will be shifting to the NE and plenty of clouds will hold across Wisconsin. It will be breezy with a high of 38 degrees, feeling chillier than today.