The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s still going to be a warm day Wednesday, but there will be more clouds across the sky. SW winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour will continue to take our afternoon highs into the 70s.

Tonight we will have mainly cloudy skies, and a couple hit/miss showers. Many will miss rain tonight. The low is 54 degrees with those clouds around.

Tomorrow will have a cold front go by in the morning. We will have a few showers along that front, then a gusty north wind kicking in behind the boundary. Temps are going to be starting a decline with a high around 60 degrees.

The coldest air of this Fall season is on the way for Friday. The highs across our area will be on either side of 50 degrees! Cold air in off the great lakes could bring some lake effect clouds and rain showers near Lake Michigan, and our far northern counties could see extra clouds – possibly a flurry or sprinkle off of Lake Superior.