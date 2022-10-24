The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Monday starts with a warm front lifting across Wisconsin, and that means we could have a few showers with thunder out there until the late morning. The rest of the day looks dry and warm! Even though there will be a fair amount of cloud cover, the breezy south wind should still take highs into the lower 70s. Lower 60s near the lake. The wind from 10 to 25 miles per hour on average.

Gusty winds as a cold front approaches tonight. The best chance for rain is after 9pm and will continue into Tuesday morning. Highest winds could top 30 to 40 miles per hour especially near Lake Michigan. The low is 57 degrees.

It won’t be as windy Tuesday once the cold front goes by. Until then, we will have scattered showers along the front in the morning, plus a push of moisture from an additional low pressure area from the south that will produce more rain into the second half of the day. Not as warm with a high in the morning of 58 degrees, then falling a bit as the day wears on.