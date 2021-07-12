Only small rain chances to begin the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day for Monday as some middle and upper level cloud cover rolls in from the south, but some sunshine will still poke through the clouds. There are small rain chances that emerge in the afternoon, but most will be dry. The highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s – but keeping a 72 degree high by the lake with an east wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

More isolated showers tonight, while most just get a mostly cloudy sky. The low is 63 degrees.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with more humidity. Temps in the afternoon reach the lower half of the 80s – and mid 70s by the lake. We will keep a small rain chance in the forecast.