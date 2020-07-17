Oppressive heat with two rounds of storms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Two rounds of storms are expected on Saturday. Round 1 will come in the morning with areas to the south possibly staying dry.

These storms will mainly impact areas to the north of hwy 29 and a damaging wind threat is main issue that we are concerned about.

Temperatures then climb into the 90s before storms return in the evening.

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF NE WI SATURDAY AFTERNOON. HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100-105 DEGREES COULD CAUSE HEAT ILLNESS.

The next round of storms will arrive after 10pm Saturday, and again the threat will be strong wind.

Storms exit early Sunday and temperatures will be in the mid 80s for the afternoon.

Then to start next week temperatures become more average for this time of year hovering around the 80 degree mark.