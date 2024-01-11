The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light, fluffy snow developed over our entire area last night, and now the many roads are either wet or snow covered as Thursday begins. Snow will taper off from west to east between early and mid-morning depending where you live. Clouds will continue to stay over us during the day, but some breaks in the clouds could drop in a few rays of sun this afternoon. Highs will be in the very low 30s – northerly winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will stay quiet with mostly cloudy skies. The exception is up north where some flurries may form in the evening. The low is 25 degrees.

Our next winter storm arrives on Friday! Light to moderate snow will develop in the morning from south to north, but the worst conditions by far will be between noon and the nighttime hours. This is where moderate to heavy snow will form, plus the addition of 40 to 50 mph wind gusts will cause reduced visibility with sideways snow and dangerous travel conditions. The high for the day is 32 degrees, so we are not expecting the snow to melt like it did like the storm on Tuesday.

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS:

Most can plan on seeing between 6″ and 12″ of snow Friday into Saturday morning.

WEST OF THE VALLEY AND NORTHWOODS: 4″ to 8″ of snow.

FOX VALLEY TO LAKESHORE: 8″ to 12″ of snow.

ISOLATED LAKESHORE COUNTIES: Conditions could potentially bring 12″ of snow or more.

Saturday, scattered snow showers will be much lighter but it will still remain windy with gusts up to 30 or 35 miles per hour. The high drops big time to 22 degrees as arctic air drives into the state. The nighttime low will fall to a few degrees above and below zero!

Frigid temperatures on Sunday! Mostly sunny skies but highs will be around 5 degrees, then -6 at night. The wind will create feels-like temperatures in the range of -10 to -25 degrees during the day.