Tonight… A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN INTO MONDAY MORNING. Clouds will clear out overnight. Make sure you cover the tender flowers and plants if you did any early season planting. Lows fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Nicer Wisconsin weather comes back Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny both days, but temps will continue to be cooler than normal in the 50s.

Much warmer weather comes back by the end of the week.