From Storm Team 5…

We finally will get to emerge from the deep freeze that has gripped most of this past week!

Saturday brings partly sunny skies, it will be cold in the morning, but by the afternoon and evening we will be in the mid/upper 20s.

A weak system passes through Sunday am, a few flurries or a light snow shower will move through then.

As we warm up, plan on more clouds, dreary weather, and plenty of mud as we thaw out.

By Wednesday, we will have highs in the 40s!