Outagamie County officials offer help to residents during storms

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Outagamie County officials opened the county’s emergency operations center today, after severe storms left widespread areas without power.

Power outages have disabled a number traffic signals at intersections-“STOP” signs have been deployed as needed at these intersections. There are no damage estimates are available at this time.

Officials remind all citizens to exercise caution, avoid downed wires and contact WE Energies (800-662-4797) to report downed or live wires.

To preserve perishable foods in areas without power, keep the doors closed as long as possible.

Use caution when operating portable generators. Generators should not be operated indoors and should be placed as far from buildings as possible to avoid the threat of carbon monoxide.

More information on food and generator safety is located on the Outagamie County website under Health and Human Services/Public Health.

Avoid using candles; flashlights are safer.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department on 3030 Goodland Dr., Appleton, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning Sunday, to provide a battery charging station, cooling facilities and refreshments.

The National Weather Service has forecast improved conditions over the next 48 hours.