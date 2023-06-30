The latest from Storm Team 5…

We are finally out of the Air Quality alert as cleaner air has finally arrived just in time for the holiday weekend. We are in the Moderate category today so everyone should be okay to be out and exercising, just those effected should have an extra water or two handy. Sunny conditions dominated today as a air of high pressure builds in for the weekend. Overnight some clouds could build with temperatures in the mid 60s expected. A stray shower is possible in the northwoods.

4th of July weekend starts off with mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Humidity might build a tad in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Another stray shower chance is possible in the afternoon. Overnight partly cloudy again with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a strong NE Breeze and extra cloud coverage around, with temperatures dropping slightly into the low 80s. Monday sees a warm up back into the upper 80s and maybe 90 for 4TH of July.