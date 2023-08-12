The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

A much more refreshing day out there with temperatures a tick below average and cloud coverage around the area. Tonight expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunday the sun might peak out in the morning but expect increasing cloud coverage in the afternoon. An NE breeze keeps temperatures into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Any rain should stay west of our area for the day. Overnight cloudy with rain arriving late.

Our next weather maker arrives south of our area moving West to East, but is expected to move slowly throughout the day. The rain could be heavy at times, which puts the potential for urban flooding possible throughout Monday.

Otherwise, beautiful weather expected Tuesday through Saturday with temperatures in the mid 80s.