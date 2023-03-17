The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The storm system that caused rain/light snow last night wraps up this morning as the storm system has moved further east and is now sitting over Michigan. The rest of the day we turn mostly cloudy with a chance for passing flurries all day.

A cold front moved through last night, and switched winds out of the NW and W, and strong gusts today over 30mph will usher in much colder air in for today.

We actually hit a high temperature of 36 degrees at midnight today, and we will be on a slow decline in temperatures today. Our afternoon high will only top out around 28 degrees here in Green Bay.

We keep the same story of chilly temps, cloudy skies, windy conditions, and passing flurries into tonight and all day tomorrow.

By Sunday we dry out, turn mostly sunny, and the mild air returns just in time for the start of spring!