The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are looking at a relatively more active and mild week of weather ahead!

We stay mostly cloudy into tomorrow with a clipper system passing from the north that will bring a chance for light, very scattered flurries all day long. Highs tomorrow will reach the low to mid 30s with fairly calm winds.

We turn dry into early flurry before another system builds in Monday afternoon. I don’t think this system will be too strong, but expect either light snow north of Green Bay or a rainy mix south of Green Bay all afternoon and evening long on Monday. Some lingering flurries or sprinkles will linger into early Tuesday morning.

Highs continue to climb into mid-week.