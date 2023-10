The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a cloudy and rainy start to today! We have an area of low pressure off to our east which will provide cloud cover and passing showers over the next four days.

This area of low pressure will also keep our winds out of the north/northwest, which will continue to allow us to pull in cooler air for at least the next week stretch.

Patchy frost is likely to build in with these cooler temps through Thursday morning.