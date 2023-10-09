The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a calm and sunnier start to this work week, cloud cover has increased and we finish this Monday a bit gloomy. An area of low pressure is still lingering to our northeast, and this is what brought the increased cloud cover this afternoon and well as the increased chance for passing showers.

Passing shower chances linger into the rest of this evening, with showers slowly tapering into the overnight hours.

By tomorrow morning shower chances return and continue through most of the day tomorrow with cloudy skies. By bedtime tomorrow night, the heavier rain will have wrapped up and cloud cover will begin to decrease.

Wednesday will be more of a mix of sun and clouds with passing sprinkle chances through the night.