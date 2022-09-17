The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An isolated thunderstorm storm system moves in for the late overnight hours tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning. Things should clear up by wake-up time tomorrow morning, with a few stray showers remaining throughout the day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy for gameday. Around tailgate time, we could see another stray shower pass through Lambeau, and then during game passing showers will linger right over Lambeau. By the end of the game, rain will pass, and mostly cloudy skies remain in the forecast for the rest of the night. Southerly wind remains throughout the rest of the weekend, giving way to another muggy day with a high in the low 80s.