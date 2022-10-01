The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 40s/low 50s, so it will be a warmer night than what we have been feeling this past week. Temperatures will be relatively close to the dew point temperatures, which will create the right conditions for patchy fog areas to the west.

Your game day starts off mostly cloudy, with high pressure in control, but will turn partly cloudy for kickoff. Your high for tomorrow is expected to be in the mid-60s, which may feel a bit cooler after the day we saw today with temps in the low 70s, but tomorrow’s high will be right around average for the start of October.

We really feel a warmup as we start off the work week with temps reaching back into the low 70s, and partly sunny skies.