The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will also build over places in the Fox River Valley overnight and will clear up by late morning tomorrow.

Spotty showers continue into the early afternoon tomorrow, with slightly below average temperatures and dew points in the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be really nice, warm, and less humid summer days.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Slight shower chances continue into Thursday, and the temperatures cool back down, but humidity sky rockets back into the mid-60s.

Friday is going to be a very comfortable day, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s, dry air, and mostly sunny skies.

Things are warming up to start off your weekend, with low-80s temperatures, and a slight shower chance.