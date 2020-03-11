Patchy fog & drizzle tonight, rain likely Thursday afternoon

Cloud cover held tough for most of the area on Wednesday with highs for most areas only in the mid to upper 30s. That cloud cover will linger for much of the overnight with some areas of fog or drizzle possible. With the clouds and a light south breeze temperatures are not expected to fall all that far as many of us will see lows in the middle 30s.

Clouds will be widespread on Thursday with a mainly dry start early in the morning. A cold front approaching from the west will bring increasing rain chances to the area especially by the late morning and through much of the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as the rain moves through. Highs on Thursday before the front moves through will be mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rainfall totals through Thursday will be in the 0.25″-0.75″ range for most of the area. That added rain on top of already melted snow moving through the river systems could lead to elevated water levels and the potential for minor flooding over the next several days.

Drier weather will build in on Friday with sunshine returning along with a gusty west wind. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 40s. Quiet, but cooler weather will take us through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be close to seasonal averages in the mid to upper 30s.

There will be an increase in the cloud cover on Monday with highs in the middle 40s. A chance for a rain snow mix will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday. Skies will then clear throughout the day Tuesday with temperatures slightly above average in the lower 40s. Another chance for rain enters the forecast by next Wednesday.