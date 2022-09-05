The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to some low level clouds and patchy fog late tonight and early Tuesday. Lows will cool into the 50s for most areas with a light wind.

Tuesday: After some patchy morning fog, skies will be mostly sunny the rest of the day. Temperatures will be near average in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light.

The rest of the week will feature a beautiful stretch of weather as we’ll have a good amount of sun with highs warming back into the 80s Wednesday through Friday. By Saturday, a cold front will be pushing through the state which will bring our next good chance for rain showers. The rain will wrap up by early Sunday with sun returning for the afternoon. Highs early next week look cool as they top out in the lower 70s.