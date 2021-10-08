Patchy fog is possible later tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will hold steady for almost everyone in Northeast Wisconsin. There is a small chance of a stray shower early on, but keep an eye on fog in the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be just before 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: Most should watch for fog in the morning hours before partly cloudy skies build for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday/Next Week: A few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. The best chance of precipitation will be more of a soaking rain that moves in late on Monday into early Tuesday. Another moderate chance of rain on Wednesday.