The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure arriving from the west will clear out our skies through the night. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible after midnight. Lows will cool into the 40s to the north and 50s for the rest of the area.

Tuesday: A beautiful day is expected as we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Humidity will be comfortable with a light wind.

A cold front drifting in from the north will bring a few more clouds Wednesday afternoon with a chance for spotty rain showers. It’ll be a warm and muggy day with temperatures in the 80s. We wrap up the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper range of the 70s. Scattered rain chances enter the forecast on Saturday with highs near average. We’ll have those highs hover near 80 Sunday and Monday.